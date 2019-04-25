|
Eldon Rackow 1929—2019
Eldon E. Rackow, age 89 of Orangeville, IL, went to be with the love of his life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Monroe, WI. He was born on December 8, 1929 in Buena Vista, IL, the son of Lester Rackow and Edna (Kortman) Rackow. Eldon married the love of his life, Lucille Miller on October 29, 1950 in Freeport, IL. Eldon and Lucille farmed all their lives in the Orangeville area and Eldon drove milk truck for numerous years. He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, formerly known as Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Monroe, WI. He enjoyed square dancing, bowling, church activities, and spending time with his family farming. Eldon was a board trustee member of the Oneco Township. Eldon is survived by his children- Daryl Rackow of McConnell, IL, Diane (Tom) Low of South Carolina, Cindy Rackow of Orangeville, IL, Laurie (Alan) Boeck of Monroe, WI, and Tim (Lisa) Rackow of Monroe, WI; 11 grandchildren- Jesse, Dan, Brandy, Chris, Sherrie, Cheryl, Jim Jr., Jordan, Mike, Erica, and Jennifer; 26 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings- Violet Witt of Freeport and Le Owen (Joyce) Rackow of Lena, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lucille in 2015, 2 siblings- Leo Rackow and Melvin Rackow. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Monroe, WI. A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville, IL. Officiating will be Pastor Andrew Ewings. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Freeport, IL. Luncheon will follow at the church. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019