Eldora E. "Dory" DeFrane

Eldora E. "Dory" DeFrane Obituary
Eldora "Dory" E. DeFrane 1929—2019
Eldora "Dory" Elizabeth DeFrane, age 89 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Parkview Home in Freeport. She was born October 8, 1929; the daughter of the late Earl and Martha (Eibisch) Baker. She attended Freeport Schools and went on to receive her Associates Degree from Highland Community College. Dory married Carl DeFrane on October 20, 1949 at St. John United Church of Christ - Freeport; he passed on September 27, 1987. Dory is survived by her Son, Daughter of Union, Daughter, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1pm at Walker Mortuary with a private family burial. A memorial fund has been established for St. John UCC, Friends Forever Humane Society, and FHN Ferguson Cancer Center. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 24 to May 26, 2019
