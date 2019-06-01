|
|
Eleanor J. Croffoot 1928—2019
Eleanor (Tiny) Croffoot, 91, of Freeport, IL, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center. She was born on May 23, 1928 in Rock Falls, IL, to Sherman and Abbie (Holcomb) Bonnell. Eleanor married Gerald V. Croffoot on August 20, 1949. She was a member of Berreman Church of God.
Survivors include her son, Vernon Croffoot; daughter, Vicki Buehler; sisters, Nada Sweeley and Myrna Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Marian Taber and Eileen Hubb; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Croffoot; parents, sisters: Grace Cantwell, Dorothy Schultz, and Hazel Raab; and brothers: Raymond Bonnell, Roger Bonnell and Ronnie Bonnell.
Memorial service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 3 PM, with visitation from 1 PM until time of service, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport, with Rev. Robert Phelps officiating. Inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City. Cremation rites have been accorded. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 1 to June 4, 2019