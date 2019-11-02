|
|
Eleanor "lya" Mortenson 1925—2019
Eleanor "Iya" Mortenson, beloved aunt and devoted friend passed away at Freeport Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 28th at the age of 94. She was born July 11,1925, to Floyd and Myrtle (Larson) Mortenson in Rockford, IL. Iya graduated from West High in 1943 and began her career at Sundstrand Corporation (1944-1978) where she rose to the level of Supervisor. She moved to Durand and built her cherished farm and homestead in 1969, where she enjoyed 41 years of retirement. She was Past Officer of Sundstrand Association, and led many fundraising drives, annual picnics and dozens of sporting events. Iya was a lifelong athlete in bowling, softball and volleyball. She was active in the Rockford Industrial Athletic Association (RIAA), a member of many championship teams, and had a baseball diamond named after her at Sundstrand Park. She even pitched softball into her late 70's. Iya was passionate about the community, proudly donating nearly 20 gallons of blood and serving as a Salvation Army "Bell Ringer" into her 80's. Iya was a strong, humorous, independent, and spirited woman who touched many lives. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed!
Survived By: Niece: Lynn (Mortenson) & Ross Gettrust; Their Daughter – Maja Gettrust (spouse Matt); Nephew: Robert Floyd Mortenson, Jr & Christine (Fichtner); Their Son – Daniel Mortenson (spouse Ellen).
Preceded in Death by her Father, Mother and Brother Robert Floyd Mortenson, Sr.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday November 6th, 2019 at Noon at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North 6th Street, Rockford, IL. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. Condolences may be left at Sundbergfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019