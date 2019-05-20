Eleanor Schreck 1931—2019

Eleanor Jean Schreck, age 87 of Stockton, IL passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. She was born in Stockton on August 3, 1931 to the late Golden and Dorothy (Ditzworth) McKee. Eleanor married Darius Schreck on November 3, 1950 in Galena, IL. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Stockton. Before her marriage to Darius, she had worked at the Army Depot. She then helped her husband farm and helped take care of several people. Eleanor enjoyed bowling, square dancing, going out to eat, and traveling. She is survived by her husband, Darius Schreck of Stockton, IL; her sons, Delvin (Joan) Schreck of Homen, WI and Daniel (Mary Jane) Schreck of Fort Wayne, IN; her daughter, Elaine (Vincent) Spera of Fort Peirce, FL; her sisters, Laurel (Jack) Vanderheyden of Stockton and Linda Brunner-Emil of Stockton; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Duane and two infant grandsons, Douglas and Daniel. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Stockton at 12:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ladies Union Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left with Eleanor's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 20 to May 22, 2019