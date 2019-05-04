Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Dailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor Elizabeth Dailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elinor Elizabeth Dailey Obituary
Elinor Elizabeth Dailey 1926—2019
Elinor Elizabeth Dailey, 93, of Freeport, died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport. She was born February 1, 1926 in Pecatonica, IL, the daughter of Rev. Ernest and Ida (Schulz) Schwartz.
Elinor married Leo Dailey September 13, 1945 in Colorado Springs, CO; he died March 12, 1960. Elinor worked for St. Francis Hospital, Freeport Memorial Hospital, and Micro-Switch. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Elinor is survived by her six children, Leo Dailey, Pat (Kathy) Dailey, Colleen Davis, Joeline (Dave) Suess, Beth (Jim) Beyer, and Matt (Tonda) Dailey; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Elinor was preceded in death by her Husband Leo; daughter, Mary; and two grandsons, Aryl and J.P. A joint memorial service with her grandson J.P. Dailey will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday May, 11, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1120 Draper St., Baraboo, WI 53913. Local arrangements were completed by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Please share memories and sign Elinor's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 4 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now