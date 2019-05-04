|
|
Elinor Elizabeth Dailey 1926—2019
Elinor Elizabeth Dailey, 93, of Freeport, died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport. She was born February 1, 1926 in Pecatonica, IL, the daughter of Rev. Ernest and Ida (Schulz) Schwartz.
Elinor married Leo Dailey September 13, 1945 in Colorado Springs, CO; he died March 12, 1960. Elinor worked for St. Francis Hospital, Freeport Memorial Hospital, and Micro-Switch. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Elinor is survived by her six children, Leo Dailey, Pat (Kathy) Dailey, Colleen Davis, Joeline (Dave) Suess, Beth (Jim) Beyer, and Matt (Tonda) Dailey; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Elinor was preceded in death by her Husband Leo; daughter, Mary; and two grandsons, Aryl and J.P. A joint memorial service with her grandson J.P. Dailey will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday May, 11, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1120 Draper St., Baraboo, WI 53913. Local arrangements were completed by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Please share memories and sign Elinor's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 4 to May 7, 2019