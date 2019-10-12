|
|
Elizabeth Ann Gerber 1938—2019
Elizabeth (Betty Fisher) Gerber died on October 11, 2019 at the age of 81, after launching a fierce battle against cancer. Liz passed away while in respite care at Freeport Memorial Hospital and was surrounded by her loved ones when she left to be with her Lord and Savior. Liz was born to Eldon (Rick) Richtman and Florence McFadden (Fisher) on September 29, 1938, in Freeport, Illinois. In 1948, Liz was adopted by her stepfather, Franklin Fisher. Liz was married to J. Dean Gerber for forty years and together they lived in Indianapolis, IN, Edina, Minnesota, and spent the majority of their lives in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2016, Dean and Liz moved back to Freeport, Illinois to spend more time with family members, and friends. Liz attended Freeport High School, class of 1957. Throughout the years, Liz shared a passion for decorating her homes, gardening, and vacationing with her grandsons. Cross-stitching, crocheting, and baking were some of Liz's most revered hobbies. While living in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Liz and Dean enjoyed boating with their friends, and their beloved dogs. But most of all Liz was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that thoroughly relished spending time with her family. Liz is survived by her husband, Dean Gerber, son Chuck Weigel of Freeport, Illinois, and daughters, Tammy (Weigel) Krepshaw, (Dr. Bren Stevens) of Charleston, West Virginia, Alyson Gerber Wininger (Jason Wininger) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dana Gerber Andrew (Stacy Andrew) of Waverly, Indiana. She leaves behind, her brothers, Terry Fisher of Freeport Illinois, Don Mead of Pueblo, Colorado, and sister Sharon Plum, (Rodney Plum) of Freeport, Illinois. Liz is also survived by her five grandsons, Benjamin Krepshaw (Alex Farrell), Nicholas Krepshaw, Justin Andrew (Felicia Andrew), Ryan Andrew (Liz Andrew), Tyler Andrew and two great grandchildren, Savana and Dallas Andrew. In the end, Liz fought valiantly for several years against multiple types of cancer, in which she displayed positivity, courage and was an inspiration to those around her. The family has established the Liz Gerber Memorial Fund, in lieu of flowers, please send your remittances to Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes, Ltd. 504 N. Walnut Avenue, Freeport, Illinois, 61032. Liz often referred to all of the nurses at the Cancer Center as her angels and she was eternally grateful for their love and superb care. In addition, the family would like to thank all of the hospice caregivers that helped them through such a difficult time. The family plans to conduct a private ceremony for Liz at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, Illinois. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to share memories of Elizabeth.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019