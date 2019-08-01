|
Elizabeth "Betty" Koehn 1922—2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Koehn, age 97, of Lena passed away on August 1, 2019 at Walnut Acers in Freeport, IL. She was born on April 17, 1922 in Lena, IL to William and Carrie (Gerber) Diestelmeier. She married Cletus Koehn on October 14, 1945 at the First English Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL. From 1941 to 1946, Betty worked for Burgess and then she worked for Micro Switch for another 17 years after that. She was a house wife and an excellent mother. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lena, IL and was very strong in her faith- frequently praying for others. Betty loved animals, especially her dogs Gidget and Festus, horses, and baking. She loved her family and was loved by all who met her.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law- Susan Koehn of Lena, IL, and son Ronald (Fran) Koehn; grandchildren- Chad (Tara) Koehn of San Jose, CA, Angela (Ryan) Pierce of Freeport, IL, Kimberly (Matt) Haverland of Lanark, IL, Brittney Koehn of Peoria Heights, IL, Heidi (Mike) Stingley of Freeport, IL and Jaime (Steve) Pizzolato of Freeport, IL; 10 great grandchildren- Hunter and Hayley Koehn, Jayden and Bayley Pierce, Brighton, Quinc and Zyacn Haverland, Evie Stingley, and Hanna and Hailey Pizzolato.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cletus in 1984 and her son Donald in 2017.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lena, IL.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. following the visitation.
Officiating will be Pastor Miho Yasukawa
Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL.
A memorial has been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019