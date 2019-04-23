|
Elizabeth (Betty) Lou Linebarger 1931—2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Lou Linebarger , 88, of Eagle Point Place Dubuque, IA, formerly of Freeport, IL, passed away peacefully on April 20th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Church, Freeport, IL, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26th. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. prior to Mass at the church. Betty was born on January 13, 1931 in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Olivia (Meyer) and Nick Gengler. She married Fred Linebarger on November 1, 1952. Fred passed away on October 9, 2006 and Betty has missed him every day since. Betty graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1951. She was dedicated to her profession and took pride in helping people physically and emotionally. Her greatest love however, was her family. They were her "everything." Betty's faith was the cornerstone of her life. This was exemplified by her complete trust in God during the particularly difficult last six months of her life. Betty will be greatly missed by many. Her survivors include her children, Debbie (Bob) Anderson, Kelly (Craig) Butrym, Maureen (Stan) Korza, Mike Linebarger, Tom (Lisa) Linebarger, and son-in-law Matt Ebert; grandchildren, Bo (Erin) Anderson, Meghan (Chris) Kobes, Nick (Steph) Butrym, Jamie (Michael) Carter, Patrick (Chelsea) Butrym, Katie (Ademola) Adeniji, Kelly (Troy) Klunick, Claire, Olivia, and Thomas Linebarger, and Jonathan Ebert. Eight great grandchildren, her sister, Katie Schmitz, brother, Paul Gengler, sister-in-laws, Mary Gengler and Mary Baab, and brother-in-law, Dan Conry also survive Betty. Betty's husband Fred, her son, Steven, her daughter, Julie, brother, Louis Gengler and sister, Shirley Conry, preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to GIGI's Playhouse, Des Moines, Achievement Center for Individuals with Down Syndrome, in honor of Betty's great granddaughter, Ava. Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care of Betty. Please sign Betty's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019