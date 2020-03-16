|
|
Elizabeth Rath 1998—2020
Elizabeth Marie Rath, age of 21, joined her Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. If you wish not to attend due to health concerns, the family understands and you may leave a condolence online at lawjonesfuneralhome.com. A private (family and close friends) funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial in the Zion Cemetery, rural Savanna. Elizabeth's wish is that memorials may be given for the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation and the Anna Miller Foundation to assist with fulfilling wishes for young adults with cancer.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020