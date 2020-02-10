|
|
Ellen A. McCormack 1927—2020
Ellen A. McCormack, R.N., 92, of Freeport, died Saturday February 8, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. Ellen was born October 30, 1927 in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, the daughter of Walter and Juliette (Casey) Lockwood. She married Fred A. McCormack June 19, 1954 in Ramsey, New Jersey. Mr. McCormack passed away October 19, 2000. Ellen worked for many years as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Ellen lived with unwavering faith, gratitude and generosity. Seeking the intervention of the Blessed Mother she prayed the rosary unceasingly. She gifted her family with unconditional love and unwavering support. Ellen's indelible spirit of integrity, purpose and compassion will live on well through all who love her. She touched people across the country as she moved eighteen times, following her husband's career. In roles ranging from pediatrics to assistant director of nursing, she sought the "the one more thing" to be done for patients. An inquisitive learner, Ellen was always ahead of her time with nutritional and sustainability advice. She said, "God sends Angels." We are so grateful to hers; Lisa Shooney for years of loving care, Michele Wilkinson NP, Marlene Daniels, Peggy and the Nurse's and CNA's at FHN for easing her transition to Heaven. We will seek to emulate her magnificent example by living the Golden Rule and will "love one another." Happy Eternity, Mom! Surviving are her son, Fred "Mick" (Joyce) McCormack; daughters, Mary (Dick) Webeck, Lynn (Tom) Hartog, Rosemarie (John) Galindo, Julie (John) Weisert, Michelle (Al) McCormack, and Claire (Mike) Wray; brother, Dr. David (Sharon) Lockwood; 13 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday February 13, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Fr. Joel Lopez will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to or the planting of a tree in Ellen's memory will be gratefully appreciated. Please sign her guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020