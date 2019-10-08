|
Ellwyn "Al" D. Crase 1939—2019
Ellwyn "Al" D. Crase, age 80 of Davis, IL, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. He was born on August 5, 1939 in Lena, IL to Edward and Mabel (Kraft) Crase. Al married Marlene Schneeberger on July 2, 1982. He had served in the United States Navy. After his service, he farmed in the Davis and Wisconsin areas for many years. He then drove semi for several years until he opened his own car repair business out of his own home which he did until retiring. Al loved to fish and enjoyed working on puzzles. He also loved being outside and was still working in his garage until two weeks ago. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Crase of Davis; children, Dennis (Pam) Jansen, Brenda (Dean) Bowers, and David Jansen; grandchildren, Chris (Karrie) Bowers, Nikki (Tony McDonald) Bowers, Phillip (Rachel) Jansen, Becky (Mike) Wise, Brian (Sarah) Jansen, Hope (Aldo Gil) Huff, Heath (Kate) Jansen, Hans Jansen, Ryan (Ingrid) Garrett, and Josh Garrett; 18 great grandchildren; daughter, Patty; and sister, Elaine Judd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Mabel Crase and daughter-in-law, Tammy Jansen. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Davis, IL. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 12th at 10:30 a.m. also at the church with a visitation before the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. The Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota, IL is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019