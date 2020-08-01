Elvin "Gene" Evans 1943—2020
Elvin "Gene" E. Evans, age 77 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born April 24, 1943; the son of the late Elvin M. and Lily (Yost) Evans. He graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1961. Elvin married Marilyn Giuffre on June 5, 1972.
He was a Vietnam Veteran, Specialist Four E4 of the First Calvary Division Airmobile, serving in the United States Army form 1964-1967; Crew Chief and Pilot for 1st Air Calvary Huey Division. Elvin was a Rear Farm Rowe Mold Operator, Class A at Kelly Springfield from 1968 until retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Freeport VFW. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, yard work, and mechanics. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Evans of Freeport; son, Guy (Crystal) Evans of Orangeville, IL; grandchildren, Sarah Evans of Washington, IL, Rylee Evans of Orangeville, and Kerralyn Evans of Orangeville; brother, Leon (Loveita) Evans of Vidor, TX; sister, Marilyn (Tom) Cross of Cumberland, MD; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Friday, August 7th at 12:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.