Emilie Suzanne (Niemeier) Lehr 1940—2020
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Emilie Suzanne (Niemeier) Lehr, age 79, passed away in the arms of her beloved husband at their home in Mesa, AZ, on April 29, 2020, after a three-year battle with colon cancer. She was surrounded and attended by her children and grandchildren during her final months. She did not allow cancer to dampen her positive outlook.
Emilie was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Rock Island, IL, to William Ralph Niemeier and Elma Corrine Lucille Miller. She was raised on the family dairy farm in Winslow Township, IL. She married Roger Carl Lehr in the Martintown Community Church, Martintown, WI, on Dec. 26, 1959. Their marriage was sealed for eternity in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 1964. They were blessed with 9 children.
Emilie graduated from Winslow High School in 1958 where she was valedictorian. She then went to Illinois State University, attending on scholarship. She was also the recipient of a Daughters of the American Revolution award. She graduated with degrees in home economics and physical education and subsequently pursued a master's degree in early childhood development at Northern Illinois University. Following her graduation from ISU, she taught at Illinois State Training School for Girls and junior high school in Crystal Lake, IL, until she began their family. In addition to being a homemaker, she also worked as a real estate agent for Robert M. Smith Realty in Freeport, IL. Emilie and Roger raised their family in Freeport from 1970 until his retirement in 1994, after which they moved to Utah.
Emilie dedicated her life to her family and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. In 1984 she was recognized as Mother of the Year in Stephenson County. Over the years she enjoyed traveling across the country visiting her children and grandchildren. While her family was her ultimate love, music was her passion. She played the piano, organ, accordion, and French horn. Throughout her life she found great joy in playing the piano and organ at church and singing in church choirs. She also loved to sew and swim. She is remembered for her testimony of Jesus Christ, her smile, generosity, and acceptance of others.
In the words of her granddaughter, Piera Fraser, Emilie was "seemingly invincible, notoriously headstrong, yet unwaveringly kind. She was the absolute original thrift-store-shopping, dumpster-diving hipster and holistic-medicining, organic-eating granola, before it was cool." She made sure her children and grandchildren grew up immersing themselves in music; she placed fingers of many grandchildren on their first instrument.
Emilie is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 60 years; children: Orrin (Shanon) (Vida, OR), Laurena Monique (Thomas) Fraser (Sandy, UT), Lisa (Scott) Gandolph (Smithfield, NC), Rana (Mark) Lehr-Lehnardt (Liberty, MO), Owen (Tara) (Mesa, AZ), Eva Garcia (Smithfield, NC), Aaron (Smithfield, NC), Erica (Bradly) Lehr-Reuber (Reedsburg, WI); 27 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren; and sister Celia (Arlyn) Zimmerman (Freeport, IL).
She was preceded in death by daughter Lynnettte Lehr, sister Gloria Brevoort, and parents.
We will forever carry her in our hearts; family bonds will not be broken by death. Although she did not fear death, there were tears in her eyes when she said her final goodbyes to grandchildren.
Family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Robert A. Campbell and Dr. Richard W. Wilson for their tender care. Emilie donated her body to science to further medical research.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up at Inspire Healing Entertainment, Mesa, AZ, for a music and performing arts scholarship in Emilie's honor.
https://inspirehealing.org/scholarships/
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 12 to May 16, 2020