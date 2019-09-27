|
Emmanuel "Mike" K. Hatjikiriakos 1944—2019
Emmanuel "Mike" K. Hatjikiriakos, 75, of Freeport passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 16, 1944 in the Village of Mytilini on the island of Samos in Greece. He was born to Kiriakos Emmanuel and Theodosia (Chios) Hatjikiriakos. On October 16, 1966 he married Evmorphia "Faith" Hatjimanolis in Freeport at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 based at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a 1980 graduate of Highland Community College. Mike was a member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Freeport, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Rockford, was President of the American Hellenic Society in Freeport and a member of the Freeport Eagles Club. Mike was a longtime employee of Bocker Auto Group. Mike looked forward to camping at the Lena KOA campground, gardening and being around animals. Most of all Mike enjoyed life by spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. There was nothing he loved more and he was so very proud of them. He found great joy in attending their school activities and sports. He especially enjoyed Zachary's basketball games and Alexia's competitive tumbling events. Surviving are his wife Evmorphia "Faith" of Freeport; daughter Georgia (Raymond) Newcomer of Freeport; sister Katina Zannis of Freeport; and two grandchildren Zachary and Alexia Newcomer. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Helen Hatjimanolis; sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law John. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Freeport. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Monday September 30, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Mike's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019