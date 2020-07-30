Ernest M. Cassista 1934—2020

In the Midst Of the Pandemic

Ernie was born in New Haven Connecticut to

Leon & Marion Cassista

he has 2 siblings : Richard Cassista (Carol)

Betty Soufrine (Sanford)

Went to Hillhouse High School New Haven, Ct

Was a Proud Marine served in the Korean War 1950-1954

Ernie worked a few different jobs through his life

He found his soul mate and Married Annette Cassista September 8 , 1990

Surviving is his wife Annette Cassista

Daughter Tracey Gross (Rich)

Son Steven Steingraeber

Step Children Deb & Stephen Slaughter

Jerome Huffendick

Jason Huffendick

Grand Children Krystle Caulk (Jason )

Stephen & Samantha Slaughter

Benjamin Huffendick

Great Grandkids Kaitlyn & James Caulk

Memorial Service

August 8, 2020 @ 10:30 am

First United Methodist Church

1100 N Division

Harvard, Il

This Service will be outside (unless rain) , casual clothing and bring a chair

Burial Service with Family a later date



