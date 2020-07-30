Ernest M. Cassista 1934—2020
In the Midst Of the Pandemic
Ernie was born in New Haven Connecticut to
Leon & Marion Cassista
he has 2 siblings : Richard Cassista (Carol)
Betty Soufrine (Sanford)
Went to Hillhouse High School New Haven, Ct
Was a Proud Marine served in the Korean War 1950-1954
Ernie worked a few different jobs through his life
He found his soul mate and Married Annette Cassista September 8 , 1990
Surviving is his wife Annette Cassista
Daughter Tracey Gross (Rich)
Son Steven Steingraeber
Step Children Deb & Stephen Slaughter
Jerome Huffendick
Jason Huffendick
Grand Children Krystle Caulk (Jason )
Stephen & Samantha Slaughter
Benjamin Huffendick
Great Grandkids Kaitlyn & James Caulk
Memorial Service
August 8, 2020 @ 10:30 am
First United Methodist Church
1100 N Division
Harvard, Il
This Service will be outside (unless rain) , casual clothing and bring a chair
Burial Service with Family a later date
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.