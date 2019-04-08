Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Vehmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther M. Vehmeier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther M. Vehmeier Obituary
Esther M. Vehmeier 1920—2019
Esther M. Vehmeier, 98, of Freeport died April 6, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born November 20, 1920 in Green County, WI to Charles and Arvilla (Marsh) Zimmerman. Esther married Harvey Clifford Moyer and later in life Eldon Vehmeier. She was employed at W.T. Grant from 1957-1959, Burgess Battery from 1959-1978 and Micro Switch from 1978-1984 upon retiring. She was a member of Rock City United Methodist Church. Esther enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture. Surviving are her children Bonita (Carl) Perry of Whitney, TX, Elizabeth (George) Williamson of Rockford, IL, Darlene Hille of Freeport, Lee Vehmeier of Freeport and Vivian (Rev. Paul) Canfield of Des Moines, IA; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, one sister and son-in-law. Per her wishes there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Green County, WI. Please visit and sign Esther's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now