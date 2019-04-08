|
Esther M. Vehmeier 1920—2019
Esther M. Vehmeier, 98, of Freeport died April 6, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born November 20, 1920 in Green County, WI to Charles and Arvilla (Marsh) Zimmerman. Esther married Harvey Clifford Moyer and later in life Eldon Vehmeier. She was employed at W.T. Grant from 1957-1959, Burgess Battery from 1959-1978 and Micro Switch from 1978-1984 upon retiring. She was a member of Rock City United Methodist Church. Esther enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture. Surviving are her children Bonita (Carl) Perry of Whitney, TX, Elizabeth (George) Williamson of Rockford, IL, Darlene Hille of Freeport, Lee Vehmeier of Freeport and Vivian (Rev. Paul) Canfield of Des Moines, IA; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, one sister and son-in-law. Per her wishes there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Green County, WI. Please visit and sign Esther's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019