Esther Mae Boettner
1919 - 2020
Esther Mae Boettner 1919—2020
Esther Mae Boettner, age 100 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born 1919, in Freeport, she was the daughter of Floyd and Matilda (Schoenhardt) Branthaver. She married Haldor Boettner in October of 1945.
Surviving are one daughter, Pamela (David) Conway of St. Paul, MN; one son, John (Debra) Boettner of Freeport, IL; five grandchildren, Thomas and Joseph Conway, Amanda Boettner, Cory Boettner, Matthew (Denise) Ohrt; six great grandchildren: Brandon Wilhems; Maddux Boettner; Cassidy, Hanna, Lincoln, Grace and Noah Ohrt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haldor; her parents; brother, Edward; and sister, Virginia.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
