Esther St. Ores 1933—2019

Esther St. Ores, age 85 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born May 20, 1933 in Chadwick, IL; the daughter of Oscar and Margret Louise (Hartman) Isenhart. She married George St. Ores on August 9, 1953 in Savanna, IL. Esther had worked at the Green Giant Canary in Lanark; the Savanna Ordinance Depot; Command Center US Air Force Alaska; Central Missouri State University; the Freeport School District and the State of IL. She also worked as a seamstress in Freeport. She was a member of Faith UMC in Freeport where she served as Church Secretary and was a member of the UMC Women's group. She served on various mission trips. They hosted over 105 visitors for International Fellowship. Her memberships also include the Home Extension and Gideon's. She helped start CONTACT here in Freeport and served extensive volunteer hours. She also served as a 4-H Leader and as an Election Judge for many years. Esther loved homemaking and enjoyed gardening, quilting, needlework, sewing, and redecorating. She is survived by her husband, George St. Ores of Freeport; son, Michael (Theresa) St. Ores of Freeport; daughter, Michele St. Ores of Nashville, TN; grandkids, Jacob and Nicholas St. Ores of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 21st from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Faith UMC in Freeport. The memorial service will be Friday, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Church in Freeport. Interment will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019