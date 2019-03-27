|
|
Esther Violet Ruth Hornbogen 1919—2019
Esther Violet Ruth Hornbogen, 99, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born November 10, 1919 in West Bend, WI to Fred and Augusta (Oelke) Twachtmann. Married Clarence Hornbogen on April 1, 1966 in Mineral Point, WI. Employed as an inspector for Burgess Battery. Esther was a wonderful homemaker and had a passion for it. She also enjoyed feeding squirrels. Most of all, she loved family get togethers.
Survivors include children, Jerome (Jane) Hornbogen, Brian Hornbogen, Lori Hornbogen; grandchildren, Jerry (Tami) Hornbogen, Sherry Hornbogen, Tracy Gipe; great grandchildren, Janice Leamons, Matte Gipe, Josh Bumgarner, Chantel Bumgarner, Taylor Bumgarner; great great grandchildren, Laughlynn, Bailey; and friends, Betty Kerr, Dena Sanford, Bill Grams, and Bob and Sherry Comer. Predeceased by husband; daughters, Lorita (John) Lameyer, Vickie Hornbogen, Kathy Hansey; sons, Alan Hornbogen, Steve Hornbogen; brothers, William, Siegfried; and sisters, Lillian, Amanda, Clara, and Sylvia.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment in Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum, Freeport. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the . To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019