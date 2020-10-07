1/1
Eugene A. Hill
Eugene A. Hill 1938—2020
Eugene A. Hill, 82, of Freeport Illinois, passed away on August 22, 2020 at Provena St. Joseph Center. He was born on March 4th, 1938 in Freeport Illinois, to Alvin Hill and Marie Hill - Goodman (Nevenhoven). He started working at 16 to support the family. He married Sharon Kay Pinnow on January 4th, 1958 in Freeport Illinois. He was a produce manager at A&P Food Store and lead custodian at Pearl City High School. He was involved in stock car racing with his son's for many years, fishing, and taking road trips with Sharon.
Survivors include Rodney E. Hill (Kathy), Michael A. Hill (Wanda), Brandon R. Hill (grandson), many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Edith Hill - Smelzer, grandkids, and step grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Melvin Hill and Charles Hill (Lucille).
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life for both Eugene and Sharon will be held at a later time. No visitation will be held due to the Coronavirus.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Provena for their unwavering care for Eugene, the staff at Pearl City Bank, John & Mary Hawes, and James Freese, for their long friendship, and many others who knew Gene & Sharon. Gene is with Sharon. AMEN!

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
