Eugene Weber
Eugene E. Weber 1925—2019
Eugene E. Weber, age 94 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born February 16, 1925 in rural Ridott to Ernie and Sarah (Germain) Weber. He married Martha Knoll on February 22, 1944.
Eugene was a farmer for most of his life. He also drove truck and worked at Rawleigh, Calvary Cemetery, Jewell Osco and Eagle's Market. He enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Martha Weber of Freeport; sons, Larry (Norma) Weber of Orangeville, IL and Dale Weber of Rockford; grandchildren, Jennifer (Pete) VanHorn, David (Leanne) Weber, Michael Weber and Sarah Weber; and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother, niece, and nephew.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
