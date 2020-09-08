Eugene F. "Whitey" Mergen 1923—2020
Eugene F. "Whitey" Mergen, 97, of Freeport, passed away, Monday September 7, 2020 at Manor Court. Eugene was born August 19, 1923 in Sibley, Iowa, the son of Charles and Lena (Leerhoff) Mergen. Mr. Mergen married Phyllis Kunkle November 6, 1954 in Freeport. Phyllis passed away April 17, 2014. Whitey proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II. He was an employee of Micro Switch for 45 years. He also worked as a supervisor at Punch Press Department. Whitey was a member of both the Freeport Eagles Club and Moose Lodge. Surviving are his sons, William Loring, and Richard (Sarah) Loring; daughter, Judith Cassidy (Richard Holbert); and 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Whitey was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons, Ronald, Robert, and Raymond Loring; daughter, Joanne Chambers; sister, Bernice Schaeffer; brother, Ronald Mergen; and grandson, Jeff Loring. The family would like to extend a special thank you to FHN Emergency Room, the 4th floor at FHN, and Haley with FHN Hospice. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday September 11, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Gavin Brandt will officiate. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Burke Tubbs. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Whitey's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com