1/1
Eugene F. "Whitey" Mergen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene F. "Whitey" Mergen 1923—2020
Eugene F. "Whitey" Mergen, 97, of Freeport, passed away, Monday September 7, 2020 at Manor Court. Eugene was born August 19, 1923 in Sibley, Iowa, the son of Charles and Lena (Leerhoff) Mergen. Mr. Mergen married Phyllis Kunkle November 6, 1954 in Freeport. Phyllis passed away April 17, 2014. Whitey proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II. He was an employee of Micro Switch for 45 years. He also worked as a supervisor at Punch Press Department. Whitey was a member of both the Freeport Eagles Club and Moose Lodge. Surviving are his sons, William Loring, and Richard (Sarah) Loring; daughter, Judith Cassidy (Richard Holbert); and 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Whitey was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons, Ronald, Robert, and Raymond Loring; daughter, Joanne Chambers; sister, Bernice Schaeffer; brother, Ronald Mergen; and grandson, Jeff Loring. The family would like to extend a special thank you to FHN Emergency Room, the 4th floor at FHN, and Haley with FHN Hospice. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday September 11, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Gavin Brandt will officiate. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Burke Tubbs. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Whitey's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved