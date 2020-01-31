|
Evelyn J. Veer 1930—2020
Evelyn J. Veer, age 89, passed away January 27, 2020. She was born in Monticello, WI to Lewis and Blanche (Wills) Peacock on May 8, 1930. In 1949 she married Gerald Bessert to whom she was married until March 3, 2003. They had three daughters, Diana (Bill) Martyn, Patty (Joe) Farnsworth, Janine Bessert. In May of 2003 she married Karl Veer who preceded her in death on January 20, 2020. Surviving are her three daughters; grandchildren, Billy (Sarah Ann) Martyn, Lisa (Camille) Amico-Martyn, Jayson (Katie) Gesmundo, Nikki (Robert) Gesmundo-Patterson, Taylor Gesmundo, Alex Going, Griffin Going, and great grandchildren, Alexa Amico-Martyn, Olivia Amico-Martyn, Kendrick Martyn, Leo Gesmundo and Asher Gesmundo. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020