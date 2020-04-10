|
Evelyn M. Shelly 1946—2020
Evelyn M. Shelly, 73, of Ridott passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born September 18, 1946 in Freeport, IL to Jay B. and Ethel (Wolfenburger) Flickinger. On August 24, 1968 she married Keith L. Shelly in Freeport. Keith passed away September 19, 2001. Evelyn's world revolved around her 3 grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting various items. She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel & love stories. She is survived by her two daughters Marsha (John Hornbeak) Shelly of Freeport and Melinda (David) Young of Freeport; two sisters Mary Ellen (Jon Hawes) Aurand of Pearl City, IL and Rose Marie (George) Schaney of Lena, IL; and three grandchildren Kyler, Taylor and Evan Young, brother in law Gary(Carol) Shelly, sisters in law Judy Barklow & Erma(George)Baal & many nieces & newphews. Preceding Evelyn in death is her parents, husband and his parents, and brother Jerry. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020