Evelyn Schultz 1937—2020
Evelyn Mae Schultz age 83 of Freeport passed away on August 17th, 2020 at her daughter's home in Freeport. She was born April 28th 1937 in Nora Illinois to Walter and Minna (Tessendorf) Schultz. She is survived by her daughter: Debra Schultz and son in law Charles Blair of Freeport, IL; grandsons: Jason Tillery of Warren, IL, Thomas Schultz and Olga Ayala of Orangeville, IL; Granddaughter: Misty (Shawn) White of Newark, OH; Four great grandsons: Thomas Engebretson of Lena, IL, Jaxon Tillery of Forreston, IL, and Eric Chudo and Lucy White of Newark, OH.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held.
Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com