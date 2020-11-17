1/
Evelyn Tipton
Evelyn Tipton, age 93, of Forreston, Illinois, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at home in the care of her loving family and Serenity Hospice. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Law-Jones Mt. Carroll. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carroll. Memorials may be made to Walnut Acres Nursing Center, Freeport, where Evelyn had worked for many years.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
