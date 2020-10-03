1/1
Ewald Albert Lieske
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ewald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ewald Albert Lieske 1917—2020
Rev. Ewald Albert Lieske died peacefully in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 102. He married Natalie nee Spady and they were blessed with four children, Earl, Elaine, Paul and Faith. His pastoring ministry began at age 17 and continued for more than 40 years in Canada and the U.S. His ministry in Freeport was at Main Street E.U.B. Church from 1960-67. Donations may be made to Charis Camp, the camp he, along with Rev. A.G.Knopp, founded in 1947. Donate through the camp website at www.chariscamp.com or to their address: 51935 Hack Brown Rd. Chilliwack, B.C. V4Z 1L1. Please mark your donation in memory of Rev. Ewald Lieske.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved