Ewald Albert Lieske 1917—2020
Rev. Ewald Albert Lieske died peacefully in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 102. He married Natalie nee Spady and they were blessed with four children, Earl, Elaine, Paul and Faith. His pastoring ministry began at age 17 and continued for more than 40 years in Canada and the U.S. His ministry in Freeport was at Main Street E.U.B. Church from 1960-67. Donations may be made to Charis Camp, the camp he, along with Rev. A.G.Knopp, founded in 1947. Donate through the camp website at www.chariscamp.com
or to their address: 51935 Hack Brown Rd. Chilliwack, B.C. V4Z 1L1. Please mark your donation in memory of Rev. Ewald Lieske.