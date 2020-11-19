1/1
Faith K. Brookman
Faith K. Brookman 1942—2020
Faith K. Brookman, 78, of Lena, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 16,1942 to Elmer and Aleatha (Diestelmeier) Klaas. Faith graduated from Lena High School. She married Rodney Brookman on June 30,1963 at Salem United Church of Christ in Lena. Faith was a current member of the Salem UCC and a past member of Grace Valley Church. She enjoyed sewing, farming, baking, raising her family, going on car rides that stopped for ice cream, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Faith is survived by her four children; Todd Brookman of Pearl City, Christina (Tom) Parkinson of Freeport, Louise (Scott) Lameyer of Lena, and Johnathan (Krissy) Brookman of Lena, eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister; Helaine (Clyde) Price of San Antonio, TX, many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney on May 25,1997, parents and three sisters; Mona (Merlin) Fernstaedt, Diane (Jesse) McIlvanie, and Zondra (Jim) Bailey.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM- 6:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
A private family funeral will be held on Sunday.
Interment will be at the Grace Valley Church Cemetery, German Valley, IL.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leamon Funeral Home - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
