Farida Lou Toepfer 1942—2019
Farida Lou Toepfer, 76, of Freeport, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Manor Court. Farida was born September 11, 1942 in Rock City, Illinois, the daughter of Maurice and Lucille (Hake) Wubbena. Farida was a 20 year employee of Micro-Switch. Surviving is her son, Jeff (Jodi) Toepfer of Rockford; brother, Rodney (Susan) Wubbena of Thomson; sister, Sharyle (Ken) Pick of Pearl City; two grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Toepfer; nephew, Doug (Kathy) Wollny; niece, Julie (Sean) Gregerson; and her cat, Angel. Mrs. Toepfer was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Randall Wubbena. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Brian LeBaron will officiate. Visitation will be Friday June 21, 2019 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. also at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Friends Forever Humane Society in Farida's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 18 to June 20, 2019