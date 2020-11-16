Fawn Gray Kimes 1929—2020
A new life in Heaven began Sunday November 15, 2020, as Fawn Gray Kimes passed through the bonds of Earth to be with her family members who had gone before her. Fawn Jean Gray was born in Rockford, Il on August 30th, 1929 to Beulah Bell (Hartman) Gray and W. Eugene Gray of Rockford. She spent her early years in both Rockford and Sycamore, Illinois. Early on, Her Father moved the family to Freeport, IL in the early stages of WWII. Fawn became very active in many of the extracurricular activities while attending Freeport High School and led the cheerleading squad during the 1946-47 school year. Upon graduation, Fawn enrolled at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. She had just finished her Junior year and also as captain of the UK cheerleading squad, when a serious car accident sidelined her attendance at the University. However, Fawn didn't let her injuries hold her ambitions down, as she became the Head Schoolmaster at the Ridott School in 1949-1950. During this time, she met Robert H. Kimes, also of Freeport. They were married in Freeport on December 28, 1950, and remained married for over 44 years. They resided in Freeport during that time raising their 3 children . However, with Bob's architectural talent and her interior design passion combined, she joined the team at the Building and Design Center on East Exchange Street in Freeport in 1965. Fawn's talents really shined and she outgrew that store and founded Fawn's Niche along with Fawn's Interiors. Fawn's Niche became a well known gift store and boutique in Downtown Freeport for over 40 years. This was her passion and she loved serving her customers with beautiful personal clothing and home accessories. Fawn was a lifelong member of the former Embury Methodist Church, the Amity Club of Freeport, The Freeport Garden Club, The Cotillion Club of Freeport, and others. She also loved playing bridge, golf and boating on Lake Geneva and the Mississippi River with family and friends. Fawn is survived by her loving Daughter Tracy Kimes Woods (Michael) of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; two Sons, Bradford E. Kimes (Lisa) of Phoenix, AZ: and Grant T. Kimes also of Phoenix. Three Grandchildren, Derek R. Kimes of Freeport; Brittany L. Kimes of Phoenix, AZ; and Elizabeth Fawn Woods of Bloomfield Hills, MI. Also, Charlotte Rae Kimes of Phoenix- her Great-Granddaughter. Fawn is also survived by her loving best friend, Mr. Edward Dixon of Hickory Hill in Freeport. Fawn's final wish was that any donations of Remembrance for her be placed with organizations that help in the fight against the cruel disease of Alzheimers; donations can be made in Fawn's name at www.alzfdn.org
, calling 1-866-232-8484, or mail to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Anyone may also send donations or memorials of Fawn to: Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Freeport, Il 61032. Plans for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Fawn Jean Gray Kimes are being planned for late spring of 2021. Her family wishes all of her friends and relatives the most sincere thanks for thinking of Fawn during this time of her passing.
