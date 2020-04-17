|
Fay I. Hartman 1939—2020
Fay I. Hartman, 80, of Freeport, died Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Walnut Acres in Freeport, IL. She was born August 20, 1939 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Arnold and Frances (Phillips) Mellen. Fay married Elton Hartman March 16, 1957 in Freeport, IL; he died March 31, 2020. Fay worked at Burgess Battery and Micro-Switch. She enjoyed poetry, writing, and attending wood carving shows. Fay is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey Hartman, Gerald (Connie) Hartman, and Gary Hartman all of Freeport, IL; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Fay was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Private family services will be Monday April 20, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport, with Rev. Gavin Brandt officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Fay's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020