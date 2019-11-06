|
Faye Wenzel 1927—2019
Shannon resident, Faye Maurine "Schmidt" Wenzel, 92, passed away November 5, 2019, at Presence St Joseph Center, in Freeport, IL. Faye was born to Carl and Gladys (Daniels) Schmidt on February 23, 1927. Faye would go on to graduate from Shannon High School before a local farmer—Robert "Bud" Wenzel—courted Faye in the mid-1940s. The two joined in matrimony on December 10, 1947 at Bethel United Methodist Church of Shannon where Faye remained a lifelong member until her passing. Faye also entered Shannon's history books as the first woman entrepreneur by establishing "Faye's Beauty Shop" in the spring of 1946. Faye, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, cherished her time with family. Her sense of humor and radiant positivity were omnipresent and revered by friends and family. Faye enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, music and traveling. Faye is survived by her three sons: Maurice (Donna) Wenzel of Rockledge, FL, Elwyn (Kathy) Wenzel of Port Charlotte, FL, and Kevin (Claudia) Wenzel of Freeport, IL; her five grandchildren Elliot (Jennifer) Wenzel of Everett, WA, Talia Wenzel (Robin Ganguly) of London, UK, Ryan (Carey) Frisbie of McHenry, IL, Nikolas Wenzel of Park Ridge, IL, and Zachary (Jessica) Wenzel of Chicago, IL; and her great-grandchildren Evelyn, Payton, Lila, Owen, Louisa and Alastor. Special thanks to her loving care givers for their compassion and exemplary care; Linda Ernest and Kathy Frey. She will be missed by her many loving nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gladys Schmidt, uncle, Herman (Mildred) Henning, sister, Gladys Kampen, and husband, Robert "Bud" Wenzel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church of Shannon, 217 S. Hickory St. Shannon, Il 61078 at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will also take place at the church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 until the time of the service. Please join the family for a luncheon following the service at the church. A private burial will be held after the luncheon. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019