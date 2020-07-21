Fern L. Niedermeier 1928—2020
Fern L. Niedermeier, age 92 of Rock City, IL, passed away at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born April 9, 1928; the daughter of the late John and Clara (Benning) Schlueter. She was a graduate of Dakota High School. Fern married Don Niedermeier on November 21, 1948. She farmed alongside her husband and worked at Burgess Battery for a short time in her younger years. She was a member of St. Paul Church of Epleyanna of Davis, IL. She enjoyed shopping, fishing and playing softball in her younger years. Most of all she loved her children. Fern is survived by her husband Don Niedermeier of Rock City; son, Steven Niedermeier of Rock City; daughter, Vicky Niedermeier of Freeport; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Vernon (Julie) Schlueter, Gladys (Skip) Elmer, and Melvin (Bernice) Schlueter. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Dennis Buss will be officiating. Interment will take place at St. Paul Church Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
