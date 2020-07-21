1/1
Fern L. Niedermeier
1928 - 2020
Fern L. Niedermeier 1928—2020
Fern L. Niedermeier, age 92 of Rock City, IL, passed away at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born April 9, 1928; the daughter of the late John and Clara (Benning) Schlueter. She was a graduate of Dakota High School. Fern married Don Niedermeier on November 21, 1948. She farmed alongside her husband and worked at Burgess Battery for a short time in her younger years. She was a member of St. Paul Church of Epleyanna of Davis, IL. She enjoyed shopping, fishing and playing softball in her younger years. Most of all she loved her children. Fern is survived by her husband Don Niedermeier of Rock City; son, Steven Niedermeier of Rock City; daughter, Vicky Niedermeier of Freeport; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Vernon (Julie) Schlueter, Gladys (Skip) Elmer, and Melvin (Bernice) Schlueter. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Dennis Buss will be officiating. Interment will take place at St. Paul Church Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
JUL
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Quick
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christine Ostergard-Jewell
Friend
July 21, 2020
I didn't know your Mother that well I would see her and her husband with you but she lived a good life until demisha set in remember the good times and hang on to all the memories watch and look after your dad he will need you more then never now prayers and thoughts go out to you all
Erma Baal
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dick&Paula Wieland
July 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful kind Aunt. We will miss your smile and remember all the good times. Praying for strength for Don, Steve and Vic. We love you all! ♥
Teri & Randy Nelson
Family
July 20, 2020
Our deep sympathy to all of you. Fern always had a kind word and a lovely
smile whenever we saw her. A true little sweetheart. May the memories live on.
Ulan and Cindy Price
Friend
