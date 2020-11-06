1/1
Florence Penticoff
1938 - 2020
Florence Penticoff 1938—2020
Florence Penticoff, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and faithful friend to many, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on November 5, 2020 at her home in Cedar Rapids. Private services will be held. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.
She was born June 18, 1938 to Martha and Mauro Vallejos in Trinidad, Colorado. Baptized as Martha Florencia Vallejos, she grew up surrounded by her many siblings and friends, playing in the shadows of the beautiful Sangre de Cristo mountains. This was the foundation on which she built her life – a life of faith, love of family and compassion for others.
She was truly a woman of faith and a woman of humanity. She reminds us all that these two things are not mutually exclusive. She showed us that you can walk to communion and then march for women's rights. That you can light an Advent candle and then laugh hysterically when you start the wreath on fire. That you can dance in the church pews and then dance in the kitchen after a wine-filled family dinner. That humans are humans, regardless of age, sex, color, or belief system. That you should never stop laughing, because no matter how dark the world may seem, there is light and laughter to be found.
Florence created beauty wherever she went. She found joy in her garden and could grow anything, including an orange tree in the middle of a Midwest winter. She loved music and singing, bursting into song in a crowded shopping mall, and singing to her dog Mocha at treat time. She was a master furniture refinisher, as evidenced by the beautiful antique pieces found throughout her house. She could often be found in the garage with her Jasco stripper, sanding an oak dresser and singing along to John Denver. She extended her creative gifts to quilting, crocheting and counted-cross stitching. The beautiful works she created will live on in her gifts to others and will be treasured forever. Her most cherished role was that of a mom, grandma and great-grandma. She looked at children the way we all should - with hope and respect.
Florence is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Eugene Penticoff; four children: Beth Penticoff, Joel (Jeanine) Penticoff, Greg Penticoff, and Amy Penticoff; six grandchildren: Anthony (Jessica) Penticoff, Erin (Jory) Zunich, Megan (Robert) Welborn, Hannah Hageman, Jack Hageman and Maggie Kerwin; five great grandchildren: Logan Penticoff, Maxwell Zunich, Amelia Penticoff, William Zunich and Harrison Welborn; sister Jacque (Dave) Salazar and brothers Bert Vallejos, Gilford (Roberta) Vallejos, Steve (Alice) Vallejos, Stan (Leslie) Vallejos, Wally Vallejos, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Alfred, Jack, Arthur and Tom Vallejos; sisters Jeanne, Evelyn and Eunice Vallejos, and sisters-in-law Ann and Esther Vallejos.
Florence and Eugene lived, worked and raised their children in Freeport, Illinois, where they resided for 41 years. They relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2000 where they enjoyed sharing in their grandchildren's activities. In Cedar Rapids they joined their beloved place of worship, St. John XXIII, and met many wonderful friends.
Florence had a long successful career at the Illinois Department of Public Aid and Human Services, where she helped those-in-need receive assistance and support. She retired after 25 years, rising to the level of Supervisor, the highest position allowed while maintaining her status in the union. She was an avid volunteer, and gave the gift of her time to the Suicide Prevention Hotline and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport as well as the Catherine McAuley Center, St. John XXIII, Theatre Cedar Rapids, and the U.S. Cellular Event Center in Cedar Rapids.
Her family was immensely blessed by her presence in their lives. Her courage, resiliency and resolve showed us all how to live and die with true dignity and grace. We know it was only fitting that she hung on in her last days with all her strength to see that her vote in the 2020 Presidential election was counted.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
May Florence forever rest in eternal peace, and may her loved ones find comfort in her memory for all of time!
Jodi Anderson
Friend
November 6, 2020
It is with much sadness that I learned of the death of our wonderful classmate Florence. I knew Florence and went to school with her at Holy Trinity in Trinidad, Colorado. She was a wonderful person and always had something good to say. Her personality radiated everywhere she was. I last saw her at our 60th reunion. She was a wonderful person and she will be missed. May she rest in peace!
Jess Gerardi
Classmate
November 6, 2020
We were very sad to learn of the loss of Florence. She touched our lives through her presence at St. John XXIII Church, and our lives are better for having shared life with her. The obituary describes in a very wonderful way the manner in which she lived her life. Please know that Florence and all of her family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers!
Gary and Nancy Strandberg
Friend
November 6, 2020
Aunt Flo was a wonderful person who will I will miss so much. She always had a smile on her face, an infectious laugh, and a sparkle in her eyes. She was a beautiful soul. I know she will be watching over you Uncle Penny, Beth, Joel, Greg, Amy, and her many grandkids. My prayers are with each one of you. Hugs
Jaci Stowe
Family
November 6, 2020
