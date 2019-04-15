Florence Thede 1926—2019

Florence Joyce Thede, age 93 of Shannon, IL passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Manor Court in Freeport, IL. She was born February 11, 1926 in Freeport to the late Roland and Verdena (Daniels) Artman. Florence married Marvin Thede on July 8, 1964 in Shannon. Marvin passed away in November 2010. Florence was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon and the Shannon American Legion Auxiliary. She was a graduate of Shannon High School. She retired from Micro Switch and had also worked at the Shannon Locker. Florence enjoyed crocheting, flowers, fishing, dancing, playing cards, traveling, baking, especially pies for Sisters Diner, and most of all she loved to spend time and visit with people. She is survived by her son, Gary Sturtevant of Pearl City; her daughters, Linda (Stanley) Irwin of Dubuque, IA, Connie Greenfield of Freeport, and Delores (Steve) Frey of Shannon; her sister, Dorothy Wubbena of Shannon; son-in-law, Michael Homan of Shannon; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Ellen Homan. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Brethren Cemetery in Shannon. A memorial fund has been established for the Shannon American Legion Auxiliary and the Shannon Fire Department. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019