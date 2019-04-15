The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hermann Funeral Home
37 E. Market St.
Shannon, IL 61078
(815) 864-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Thede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Thede

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Thede Obituary
Florence Thede 1926—2019
Florence Joyce Thede, age 93 of Shannon, IL passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Manor Court in Freeport, IL. She was born February 11, 1926 in Freeport to the late Roland and Verdena (Daniels) Artman. Florence married Marvin Thede on July 8, 1964 in Shannon. Marvin passed away in November 2010. Florence was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon and the Shannon American Legion Auxiliary. She was a graduate of Shannon High School. She retired from Micro Switch and had also worked at the Shannon Locker. Florence enjoyed crocheting, flowers, fishing, dancing, playing cards, traveling, baking, especially pies for Sisters Diner, and most of all she loved to spend time and visit with people. She is survived by her son, Gary Sturtevant of Pearl City; her daughters, Linda (Stanley) Irwin of Dubuque, IA, Connie Greenfield of Freeport, and Delores (Steve) Frey of Shannon; her sister, Dorothy Wubbena of Shannon; son-in-law, Michael Homan of Shannon; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Ellen Homan. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Brethren Cemetery in Shannon. A memorial fund has been established for the Shannon American Legion Auxiliary and the Shannon Fire Department. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hermann Funeral Home
Download Now