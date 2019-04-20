|
Floyd Eugene Derby 1942—2019
German Valley – Floyd Eugene Derby, 76, of German Valley, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Walnut Acres nursing home in Freeport after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. He was born December 25, 1942 in Freeport and grew up in Forreston. He graduated from Forreston High School in 1961 and then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving with his brother Robert Derby, aboard the USS Princeton LPH-5 during the Vietnam War from August 22, 1961 to August 17, 1965. He achieved the rate of Radioman 2nd class with Top Secret cryptographic clearance.
Floyd married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Kay Miller on July 10, 1966 at Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley. He then started a 32 year career with IBM Corporation where he was a customer engineer. After retirement he gave selflessly to others in numerous mission trips to places like New Orleans, LA, Hackleburg, AL and Fairdale, IL. He was a member of Silver Creek Reformed Church where he was an ordained elder and deacon and was a German Valley village trustee for 12 years. He enjoyed farming with his brother-in-law, Tom and Sue Miller, was a builder, engineer, fixer and servant of God. Floyd was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Floyd is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Sandy Derby; sons, Robert (Ricardo) Derby, Jason (Mary) Derby; grandchildren, Madison Derby, Ashley (Jason) Aho, Austin Gardinier; great-grandchildren, Riley Aho, Zoey Aho; brother, Ralph Derby; several nephews and nieces.
Floyd is predeceased by his mother Alma (Stengel) Derby; brother, Robert Derby; infant son, Carlton Derby.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Silver Creek Reformed Church, 326 S. Bunker Hill Rd., German Valley with Rev. Grant Mulder officiating. Interment at Silver Creek Cemetery in German Valley. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Silver Creek Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for FHN Hospice, Deer Ridge Ministries in Freeport and Beautiful Response in Haiti. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019