Frances Eleanor Laurence 1920—2019
Frances Eleanor Laurence passed away on June 16 at 98 years of age. A
Christmas baby, she was born in Freeport on December 26, 1920 (at St. Francis Hospital) and lived in the family home on Homer Street for nine decades. She became a resident of Liberty Village – first the independent apartments, then Hawthorne Inn, and finally The Manor, where she passed under the care of FHN Hospice. In her lifetime, there were 20 Presidents, some she liked more than others (FDR). And on a frigid day in February, 2007, she boarded a charter bus to Springfield, where she witnessed Barack Obama's campaign announcement for president, the highlight of her year! Fran had a host of friends (everyone was her "BEST" friend), she loved to play cards, and in her later years, Bingo and Bags.
She never drove a car. The story is that when she and her husband married, he wanted to teach her. But there's a tree in Taylor Park she ran into on her first lesson. Thinking the car was in "drive" when in fact it was in "reverse", she crashed. So she took to two wheels, riding her bicycle around Freeport until she was 90. Eventually she bought a crash helmet, but when going downtown, it remained on her head even when the bike was parked (she didn't want anyone to see her hairdo when it was messed up under the headgear). She made the most fabulous apple pies, sugar cookies and potato pancakes. She had a happy life.
Upon graduation from Freeport High School in 1939 she worked at Northwestern Telephone Company until 1947, then left to be a stay-at-home mom. Her brother, Bob Sieferman, had a license agency on South Galena, and she helped him for many years. In 1964 she joined the high school cafeteria staff, soon becoming the "snack bar lady." She loved her customers, and maintained friendships with several of those kids through the years.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years (Howard "Mose" Laurence), her parents Edward and Elizabeth Sieferman, and all her siblings – Oscar, Helen Culver, Bob, Harriet Grattlo, Edward, Agnes Jurgensmeier, Mary Ellen Hedtke and Elizabeth Woker. After the death of her beloved husband, she had the good fortune to meet Fred Kiefer at the Senior Center, and they enjoyed several years of friendship until he passed at age 100. She is survived by two children, Ann Laurence (Ross Richardson) and Howard (Lorna), one special grandson, Daniel Laurence-Richardson, four favorite nieces, Pat (Lynn) Barr, Mary Kathleen (Jim) Rohrich, Sharon (Ray) Brodeski, and Judy (Denny) Grier, and longtime friend Ida DeBoer.
Cremation will take place, with arrangements being handled by Schwarz Funeral Home. A memorial service is planned for 11 am on Monday, June 24, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to FHN Hospice in Freeport, and she asks her friends and family to do something kind for someone in need. Online condolences can be made at www,schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 17 to June 19, 2019