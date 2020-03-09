Home

Francis "Mike" Tessendorf 1938—2020
Francis "Mike" H. Tessendorf, 81, of Lena, IL passed away Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020 at home. He was born on October 5, 1938 to Henry and Marion (Saxby) Tessendorf. He lived in the Red Oak, Lena, Freeport area all his life except when he served his country in the United States Air Force. He married Marsha (Sargent) Haeft on October 6, 1990.
Mike's main occupation was carpenter, floor covering installer, and handyman. He learned floor covering installation at The House of Lindberg and worked for Floor Covering Plus and Leamon's also before and during going out on his own as "M&M" Carpet Service" with his wife, Marsha.
He is survived by his wife Marsha, his children; Mark (Bonnie) Tessendorf, Danny (Nancy) Tessendorf, Jodi Veer, and Rosalie (John) Jacobs all of Rockford, also his step children; Dawn Howarth of Cedarville, Melody Haeft of Freeport, Lloyd (Megan) Haeft of Swansboro, NC, Jeremy (Tammy) Haeft of Davenport, IA, sisters; Patricia Kurth and Victoria (Mark) Rogers both of Lena, and an uncle Fred Tessendorf of Lena, mother-in-law Gloria Sargent of Shullsburg, WI, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law Peter Kurth, and many aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
