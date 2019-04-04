Frank L. Rutter Jr. 1935—2019

Frank L. Rutter Jr., 84, was called home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Frank was born on February 8, 1935 and was the first of four children born to Frank L. and Virginia (Lamb) Rutter, Sr. Frank graduated from Freeport High School in 1953 and attended Carthage College in Carthage, IL for a year, leaving to join the military. Frank served in the US Army from 1954 until 1956 and met his wife, Irene Muller, while stationed in Germany. The couple was married on March 29, 1956 and shared two daughters, Melinda (John) Bond and Angela (Donald) Longamore, Jr. Frank loved spending time with his family, playing cards (especially cribbage), golfing, and playing scratch off lottery tickets. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and enjoyed ribbing his Packer fan family members whenever the Bears won a contest between the teams. Frank's greatest joy was to see a child's face light up when he would reach into his pocket and give them a quarter. Frank enjoyed being a referee, actively officiating football, basketball, baseball, softball, and track and field events across the area for 50 years. He was a member of the Blackhawk Officials Association, the White Pines Officials Association, and made the state finals for football three times. Frank was employed with Crum and Forster for 26 years as an underwriter and retired from Western States Insurance. Post-retirement, Frank served as a building manager for the Freeport Masonic Temple. Frank was a member of several associations including serving as a Past President of the Orangeville School Board, being active member of the Red Oak United Methodist Church, and being a Mason. Frank was a Mason in Freeport with the Scottish Rite, White Shrine, and Eastern Star, as well as the Orangeville Temple and the Lena Blue Lodge. He served as a Shriner, was a Past Commander of the McConnell American Legion, a member of the High Twelve Club where he was recognized as a Person of the Year, and Toastmasters, where he was a Past President. Frank is survived by his wife; two daughters and sons-in law; his three siblings: Arline (Wayne) Herrmann, Richard (Carol) Rutter, and Todd (Corlyn) Rutter; five grandchildren: Michael (Kelly) Bond, Jennifer (Philip) Batten, Jeremy Longamore, Joshua Longamore, and Katrina (Edward) Graves; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, April 19th and a memorial service on Saturday, April 20th at 11am, both at the Cedarville United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Rich officiating. Please share stories, memories, or send condolences for the family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 4 to Apr. 13, 2019