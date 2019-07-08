Home

Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI 53566
(608) 325-4306
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Lena, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Lena, IL
1935 - 2019
Franklin Potter Obituary
Franklin Potter 1935—2019*
Franklin A. Potter, age 83 of Browntown, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday July 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL with Reverend Rich Bader officiating. Burial will be in Saucerman Cemetery, at a later date. A visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the church. SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 8 to July 10, 2019
