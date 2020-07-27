Fred Kerkhoff 1922—2020
Fred Kerkhoff, 98, of Freeport, died Saturday July 25, 2020 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Monroe, WI. He was born March 5, 1922 in Stephenson County, IL, the son of Frank and Lena (Julius) Kerkhoff. Fred married Eileen J. Nampel August 22, 1946 in Freeport, IL; she died January 1, 2011. He farmed in the Baileyville and Lena area from 1946-1986. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Stephenson County Farm Bureau, and the VFW. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a very strong faith. Fred is survived by his son, Rodger (Jana) Kerkhoff of Freeport, IL; sister, Lena Stenback of Freeport, IL; daughter-in-law Gale (Tom Pelech) Kerkhoff of German Valley, IL; grandchildren, Ryan Kerkhoff of Plattville, WI, Kelli (Michael) Hall of Monroe, WI, Matthew (Laura) Kerkhoff of Freeport, IL, and Jake (Caroline Martin) Kerkhoff of Lake Summerset, IL; great-grandchildren, Emma, Andrew, Blakeley, and Bryce; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen; son, Ronald; five brothers; five sisters; six brother-in-law's; and six sister-in-laws. Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday July 30, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Bader officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Wednesday also at Burke-Tubbs, Freeport. Please wear casual attire. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Freeport. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Please sign Fred's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com