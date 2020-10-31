1/1
Freda Pluta
1922 - 2020
Freeport – Freda Pluta, 98, formerly of Hawaii, passed away at FHN Memorial Hospital on Friday, October, 30, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1922 in Auckland, NZ to John and Ruth (Lynam) Jenkins. When she was 13 years old, her mother, Ruth died of Tuberculosis and Freda helped to raise her siblings until she graduated high school at age 16. She married Stanley Sala on October 6, 1946. He passed away on October 2, 1986. She then married John Pluta on July 25, 1998 and he passed away on June 30, 2000.
She became a talented seamstress and did a lot of custom sewing, such as silk shirts and wedding dresses. She also taught sewing to teens and adults as well. She moved to Hawaii at age 34 and while there she was involved in performing Hula shows as well as custom sewing Hula dresses and costumes for many hula dancing organizations. She moved back to Illinois in 2007 to be closer to family in her later years of life.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Hoy of Kent, Il; Valma (Mel) Pang of Kaneohe, HI; her siblings include 1 brother Phillip (Nicky) Jenkins of York England, UK and her sisters, Sue Griffin of Hamilton, NZ; Valma Bryan of Auckland, NZ; Ann Carroll of Cambridge, NZ; and Jenny Paul of KawaKawa, NZ as well as 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, 1 son, Brian Sala and 1 brother, Bruce Jenkins as well as a great granddaughter, Grace Ola.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service will be held in HI at a later date. A memorial has been established in her name for the benefit of Oakley Courts. Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
