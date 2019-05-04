|
|
Frederick Haas 1932—2019
Frederick J. Haas, age 86 of Warren, IL, passed away on May 1, 2019, after a short illness. He was born at home in rural Stockton along with his twin sister Frieda on June 8, 1932, to John and Elsie (Wurster) Haas. On April 22, 1967 he married Beverly Sigafus, she passed away on June 8, 1990, his 58th birthday. He served in the U.S. Army from November 6, 1952 to November 5, 1954. Frederick was a military policeman first at Fort Riley, Kansas, then at Fort Sheridan near Chicago. He received a National Defense Service Medal. Frederick returned home to the farm that he, his parents, and siblings moved to in February of 1945. While he was in the Army his father passed away on October 19, 1953. He farmed mainly with his mother and older brother Richard. Frederick also drove milk truck for Warren Cheese Plant for a number of years, when the milk was picked up in cans, not bulk. He also worked for other neighbors on their farms from time to time he helped at V.S. Balbac and Son, hauling coal in his later years. After semi-retiring from farming himself he worked for a time for Joe and Joyce Green and Brinkmeier dairy until the beginning of February 2018 when at the age of 85 his legs told him it was time to retire. He stayed as active as possible until the end, but his heart got weaker.He is survived by his son Paul; sister Martha (Terry) Love of Freeport, IL; brother-in-law Dale Sigafus of Belvidere; sisters-in-law Darlene Smith of Savanna, IL and Virginia Boelk of Freeport. Numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverly, brother Richard, sisters- Evelyn Haas, Emma Sundvall, twin sister Frieda Haas, father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Lucille (Appell) Sigafus, brother-in-law John Sundvall, Donald Luy, Jim Smith, and Roger Boelk, sister-in-law Josephine Sigafus, nephew Gerald Boelk, and niece Julie Boelk.He will be missed. He believed in waving at everyone whether he knew them or not. It was his final request there be no services of any kind just to be cremated and interred in Elmwood Cemetery with Beverly for eternity. Peacefully and quietly with no fanfare and no fuss, no muss, to rest in peace.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 4 to May 7, 2019