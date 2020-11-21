1/1
Fredrick Blackbourn
Fredrick Blackbourn 1933—2020
Fredrick Blackbourn, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday November 19th at his home. He was born November 29th, 1933 and graduated from Aquin Catholic High School in 1951. He married the love of his life, Anita Hoffman, on January 2, 1954. He was an army veteran who served in the Korean War and then worked at Microswitch/Honeywell as a machinist and in purchasing. He and his wife Anita were members of St. Mary's and St. Thomas church. He was a long time member of the Aquin Boosters, and a lifetime member the Freeport V.F.W. He also played fast pitch softball and refereed football for years. He was an avid Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer fan who enjoyed his weekends in Wisconsin at White Lake with his family. He took pleasure in golfing at Park Hills, having morning coffee with his old man crew, and sharing treats with his four legged friends, including Maggie and Lola.
Fred is survived by his wife loving wife Anita, daughter Linda, (Mike) Welch, sons Jim (Roxann) Blackbourn and Tom (Denise) Blackbourn, Grandchildren Mark (Elizabeth) Stewart, Andrea (Daryl) Peterson, Jennifer (Jason) Schneider, Kelly (Leonard) Young, Great-Grandchildren Pete, Zach, Delaney, Leo, Rayna & Cashel. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private family funeral service to be held Tuesday November 24th at St. Thomas with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery to follow. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Winn Prairie, which has been his happy home for the past few years.
A memorial has been established in his name for Aquin Central Catholic High School and White Lake Property Owners Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
