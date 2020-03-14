|
Gary G. Rufenacht 1959—2020
Gary G. Rufenacht, 60, one easy going son of a …..., passed away peacefully March 11, 2020. Born September 4, 1959 in Harvard, IL, the son of James and Alice (Cullison) Rufenacht. Gary spent his days working as an NPI Project Sourcing Manager at Woodward, Inc. Any free time was spent golfing and playing cards with friends and family. Gary enjoyed snowmobiling and riding ATVs and then repairing them with his brother. He also enjoyed annual houseboat trips and Halloween parties with friends. He was well known for his famous homemade pizza and helping anyone and everyone when they needed it. He will be greatly missed by all.
Gary is loved and missed by his siblings, Sheryl Jensen, Greg (Michelle) Rufenacht, Eric Rufenacht; chosen daughter, Allie Scarpetta; aunt, Vivian (Floyd) Schlickman; nieces and nephews, Chad (Stacie) Baxter, Graham and Collin Jensen, Matthew, Nicholas, Sarah, and Colby Rufenacht, as well as numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A special thanks to Hospice Care of America and all their kind employees for helping us care for Gary.
The visitation will take place Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to establish later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020