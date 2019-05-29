|
Gary Hartwig 1945—2019
Gary Lee Hartwig, age 74, of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 6, 1945 the son of Frank and Elda (Rufer) Hartwig in Monroe. Gary was a 1963 graduate of Monroe High School. He was united in marriage to Charlotte A. Hemphill on August 31, 1968 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Monroe.
Gary worked as an over-the-road truck driver for all of his adult life, and was an owner in partnership of Green County Express. He most recently was delivering newspapers for The Monroe Times. Gary was a member of Washington Reformation UCC and the American Legion Zilmer Riley Post 84 in Monroe.
Gary never met a stranger; he was a friend to all those he met.
Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlotte of Monroe; son, Mike (Gale Tousignant) Hartwig of Wausau; grandchildren, Cody (Mercedes Reuber) Meighan and Kirsten Kundert; one great-grandson, Case Sullivan; sister, Shirlene (Harold) Kading of Las Cruces, NM; and brother, Kenneth (Nuiko) Hartwig of Oklahoma City, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth Hartwig; granddaughter, Kylie Kundert; and two brothers, Harvey and Ivan Hartwig.
Memorial Services will be held at 12PM NOON on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Washington Reformation Church with Rev. Kendall Nordstrom officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Washington Reformation Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home. Continued Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30AM until the time of service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Reformation UCC.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 29 to May 31, 2019