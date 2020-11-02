Gary Lee Albrecht 1942—2020
Gary L. Albrecht age 78, passed away at his home on November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1942 in Freeport, IL to Walter and Emma (Zink) Albrecht. He married Nancy Krebs on January 8, 1964 at St. Paul's Church in Wayne Township. He worked at Micro Switch for 34 years until retirement in 1999. He was a member of the Cedarville Baptist Church. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, Canada trips with his dad and brothers and enjoyed his CB radio club back in the 1970's.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy, son; Brian (Tamara) Albrecht of Lena, daughter; Barbara Schubert of Lena, grandchildren; SPC Kyle Albrecht (deployed), Kelsey Albrecht of Lena, Heidi (Patrick) Arnold of Dubuque, IA, Kayla (Eric Ford) Schubert of Geneseo, IL, Austin "A.J." Schubert of Lena, 2 great grandsons; Carter and Cayden Arnold. Brother Wayne Albrecht of Winslow, IL. And Nancy's sister Linda (Don) Gilbertson of Winslow.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother James.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m on Friday, November 6,2020 at Cedarville Baptist Church with a visitation from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.
Pastor Kevin Cernek will be officiating the service.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at ww.leamonfh.com