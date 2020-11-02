1/
Gary Lee Albrecht
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Albrecht 1942—2020
Gary L. Albrecht age 78, passed away at his home on November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1942 in Freeport, IL to Walter and Emma (Zink) Albrecht. He married Nancy Krebs on January 8, 1964 at St. Paul's Church in Wayne Township. He worked at Micro Switch for 34 years until retirement in 1999. He was a member of the Cedarville Baptist Church. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, Canada trips with his dad and brothers and enjoyed his CB radio club back in the 1970's.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy, son; Brian (Tamara) Albrecht of Lena, daughter; Barbara Schubert of Lena, grandchildren; SPC Kyle Albrecht (deployed), Kelsey Albrecht of Lena, Heidi (Patrick) Arnold of Dubuque, IA, Kayla (Eric Ford) Schubert of Geneseo, IL, Austin "A.J." Schubert of Lena, 2 great grandsons; Carter and Cayden Arnold. Brother Wayne Albrecht of Winslow, IL. And Nancy's sister Linda (Don) Gilbertson of Winslow.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother James.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m on Friday, November 6,2020 at Cedarville Baptist Church with a visitation from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.
Pastor Kevin Cernek will be officiating the service.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at ww.leamonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cedarville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Pam
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved