Gary O. Bocker 1944—2020

Gary O. Bocker, 76, of Polo went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris.

Gary was born in Freeport, the son of Klaas and Mable Bocker. He grew up farming with his father and established Bocker Grain Inc. in 1971. Gary's love of farming passed on to his own family, which brought him much joy to see them daily. In 1994 Gary married Judy, and they were blessed with 21 years of marriage. Together they built Barnacopia, a museum and event venue filled with tractors, vintage cars and much more. Gary was very active in Lions Club, where he served as District Governor and held numerous local officer positions over the years. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Polo. Gary was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Gary is survived by his sons Mark (Teresa) Bocker and Dan (Sandy) Bocker of Polo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Marlene Witmer of Oregon, Audrey (Rick) Stukenberg of Forreston, and Ardis (Rex) Printz of Baileyville; friend Sherry Callaway of Lanark; and many other relatives and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his wife Judy; parents Klaas and Mable; brother-in-law Brad Witmer and great-granddaughter Abilene Bocker (infant).

Gary will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at West Branch Cemetery in Polo. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Polo Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



