Gaylord M. Schlafer 1925—2019
Gaylord M. Schlafer, 94, of Freeport was called home to Heaven with family by his side on November 9th, 2019. Gaylord was born April 24th, 1925 in the homestead area of Willow outside of Stockton, IL to Floyd and Myrtle (Krise) Schlafer. Gaylord attended grade school in rural Freeport and went on to graduate from Freeport High School in 1943. On June 4th, 1949, Gaylord was united in marriage to Helene Buss at the Lena Methodist Church.
Gaylord and Helene farmed the family farm outside of Freeport for many years. Gaylord loved farming almost as much as he loved singing barbershop, something he enjoyed for nearly 75 years. He was in several quartets as well as a member of a large barbershop ensemble in Monroe, WI for many years.
After farming, Gaylord worked at Anchor Harvey in Freeport, IL until he retired, where he made many lifelong friends.
Wherever Gaylord went, he collected friends. His infectious laugh, friendly disposition and kind heart brought joy to everyone he ever met.
Gaylord had no greater love than his family. He is survived by two sons, Greg (Tammy) Schlafer of Morrison, IL and Gary (Pam) Schlafer of Elwood IL, four grandchildren, Jodi Schlafer Whitsitt of Nicholasville KY, Jami (Robert) Schlafer of Chicago IL, Jason (Michelle) Schlafer of Nicholasville KY, Tom Schlafer of Morrison IL, and eight great -grandchildren he adored.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Myrtle Schlafer; infant brother Galen Schlafer; Sister Marjorie Schlafer; his wife of many years Helene Schlafer; grandson-in-law Mark Whitsitt, and two grandchildren.
Service will be held on Sunday November 17, 2019 at 1 PM, with visitation at 12 noon, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019